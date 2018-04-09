Kaiser Chiefs Announce New Album

Kaiser Chiefs have announced plans for a new album, due out in 2019.

One of British music's truly great survival stories, Kaiser Chiefs have outlasted the indie landfill to essentially carve out their own universe.

With a huge new UK tour set to kick off in January - highlights include Glasgow Barrowlands and London's Brixton Academy - the band have outlined plans for new material.

Currently untitled and going by the title #KC7 on social media, the record is set to drop next year via Polydor.

Ricky Wilson is already getting pretty hot under the collar...

All my famous pals should definitely re-tweet this fabulous Kaiser Chief news! — Ricky Wilson (@Rickontour) September 17, 2018

Kaiser Chiefs will release their new album next year.

For tickets to the latest Kaiser Chiefs shows click HERE.

