KAIS Deals With The Intricacies Of A Relationship On 'Abduction'

Canadian all-rounder KAIS has shared his new single 'Abduction'.

Out now, it finds the North American talent leaning on each his skills, moving from production to songwriting, vocal to arrangement.

Working on different dimensions, KAIS pushes himself further and further, tapping into uncharted emotions.

New single 'Abduction' deals with the intricacies of a relationship, moving from voice to voice, perspective to perspective.

KAIS explains...

"'Abduction' is a song about the incapacity that comes with being afraid of being seen by the other in a relationship, leaving whole landscapes within either soul undiscovered, unlived, 'abducted' by fear. It stresses the importance of taking things slow to better visualise your bearings and move through challenges from a place of heart, love."

Tune in now.

