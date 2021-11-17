Kai Kwasi Honours His Grandmother With Debut EP 'Jahlila'

London creative Kai Kwasi has laid out plans for debut EP 'Jahlila'.

An artist who crosses genres and techniques, Kai is already a key player in London's music scene, someone with deep-rooted connections.

Debut EP 'Jahlila' brings these elements together in one place, with the title referencing his late Grandmother.

Naming the project after her "as a further excuse to celebrate her", Kai has just shared new song 'Cracks'.

A bold, intense, and soulful excursion, featuring production from Sam Breathwick and the tender vocal refrain: “I know these cracks so well / If I slip through maybe I’m meant to...”

Kai expands...

“I wrote ’Cracks’ following a conversation I had with Joy [Crookes] about the feeling of spiralling and how sometimes it can feel like comfort in familiarity. We played ‘Cut Me’ by Moses Sumney and talked about the lyrics in that “Might not be healthy for me but seemingly I need - what cuts me”. It was one of those moments where someone articulates something you’ve been feeling perfectly. One of those moments where you realise we’re all living such a similar experience and that you’re very rarely alone in whatever strange emotion you might be thinkin’ or feeling.”

Tune in now.

