Kai Bosch Comes Of Age With 'Be Right Back'

Kai Bosch has shared his new single 'Be Right Back'.

Born in Cornwall, the 20 year old musician soon yearned to escape small-town life, relocating across the country to London.

Immersing himself in the city's nightlife communities, he began to use club culture as a lens to perceive the world through.

Writing his own music, Kai Bosch melds together emotive songwriting with club tropes, re-shaping those post-midnight electronic sounds into something to illuminate his introversion.

'Be Right Back' is a point of departure. His debut single, it's a soulful journey from the songwriter, reminiscent of those early singles from The xx or even Jamie Woon.

Kai explains...

'Be Right Back' is an ode to losing yourself. It was self written and produced from my bedroom, taking inspirations from classic dance pop, but giving it a softer, more melancholy sound. I see the song as a celebration of the freedom of living in London after growing up in a very isolated part of rural Cornwall - it explores the notion of letting yourself go, and the catharsis it brings.

It captures that brief moment of sentience you feel on a night out, where you suddenly become aware of your surroundings and everything feels very alien - but you accept it and move on.

Jordan Hardy directs the video, which takes you out on to the streets of London - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Paulo Sallis

