Kaelin Kost Shares Dreamy Single '4AM'

Each new project from Kaelin Kost takes her closer to her goals.

The Brooklyn voice has shared a string of singles, each one sketching out a singular aesthetic.

Releases such as 'Mulholland Drive' and 'Lightning Love' has a cinematic appeal, with Kaelin retaining a sense of mystery throughout.

New single '4am' channels that twilight atmosphere, and it finds Kaelin attempting to seek out a sense of inner peace.

Inky, beatific songwriting it offers opaque musicality pierced through with Kaelin Kost's riveting lyrical honesty.

She says...

I wrote '4am' almost entirely while having a panic attack on the train ride home from work one day (lol). I've dealt with anxiety and panic attacks for years, and writing for me is often a way to push through it, to catch my breath.

'4am' is an ode to those vicious circling thoughts you can't quite seem to get rid of in that heightened state, which we captured in the form of a merry-go-round in the music video. Like a lot of my music, I like to play with contrast between sound and lyrics. I wanted to write a super calming and melodic tune about the chaos of a panic attack.

