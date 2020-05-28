Kae Tempest, Squid, black midi And More Assemble For Brixton Windmill Fundraiser

Kae Tempest, Squid, black midi and more have assembled for a special Brixton Windmill fundraiser.

The South London redoubt is one of the city's most influential venues, with entire scenes germinating around its booking policies.

Hugely supportive of new music, 2020 has proved to be incredibly challenging for the Windmill, which recently failed in its attempt to access funding.

As a result, a stellar cast of musicians will gather on December 29th for Christmas At The Windmill, with black midi, Squid, Tiña, Sweat and Lobby set to perform.

Alongside this, special guests include Kae Tempest and La Roux, with PVA supplying a DJ set.

Tim Perry - booker at The Windmill - comments: "Since we found out we were not eligible for the full funding, it’s been truly humbling how artists have come out to support the venue. It really makes us feel that this is a big community and when all this is over, we might just bounce back stronger than before."

Tickets are on sale now.

Watch the slightly surreal preview video featuring Speedy Wunderground mascot Feta...

