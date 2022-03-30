Kae Tempest Recruits Fontaines D.C.'s Grian Chatten For 'I Saw Light'

Kae Tempest and Fontaines D.C. singer Grian Chatten combine on new single 'I Saw Light'.

The London artist's new album 'The Line Is A Curve' is out on April 8th, and it finds Kae linking up once more with producer Dan Carey.

The list of collaborators is imposing, with Kae Tempest recruiting a number of guest voices.

New single 'I Saw Light' is out now, and it boasts a poem from Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten.

The two voices interlock, offering differing perspectives, their unique way with language offering points of intersection.

Both immediate and complex, 'I Saw Light' leaves a lingering emotional impact - tune in now.

- - -