Kae Tempest Links With Lianne La Havas On 'No Prizes'

Kae Tempest and Lianne La Havas combine on new single 'No Prizes'.

The London based poet, playwright, and spoken word performer returns next month, with Kae's new album 'The Line Is A Curve' pushing their work into fresh dimensions.

Out on April 8th, the record features some stellar collaborations, including input from BROCKHAMPTON lynchpin Kevin Abstract.

New single 'No Prizes' matches illuminating words from Kae Temepst against the voice of Mercury nominee Lianne La Havas.

The two have known each other for some time, and their parts - those distinct - interlock perfectly.

Kae comments...

“Made a song with my good friend and mind-blowing artist Lianne La Havas. So grateful for her voice in the world and on this record. A portrait of three people getting on with getting on. I just got to keep climbing.”

Tune in now.

- - -