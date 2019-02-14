Kadiata Lives His Best Life On New Rap Burner 'Margherita'

Rising London rap talent Kadiata has shared new single 'Margherita'.

Kadiata was born in Angola but moved to London when he was four years ago, settling in the Pimlico area.

Striving to push forwards, Kadiata spent 2018 building his reputation, working on his craft.

New single 'Margherita' is out now, and it could be the point where the London rapper breaks out.

Oozing charm and completely infectious, it's an ode to aspiration, an uplifting track that surges into fresh territories.

Kadiata says the single is “an anthem for anyone trying to live their best life and better themselves in every way...”

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.