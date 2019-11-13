kadiata Gets Mellow On New Single 'Onda'

kadiata has shared his mellow new single 'Onda' - tune in now.

The South London artist matches his core solo output to some dexterous collaborations, notably working on 'Notice' with JGrrey.

Recent solo cuts ‘On Tap’ and ‘Margherita’ have carved out a solid identity, utilising club tropes for his own purposes.

New single 'Onda' steers kadiata's music in a more subdued, restrained direction, rooted in that seductive vocal.

Whispering to his girl in Portuguese, it contains some tropical spice for these long Autumn nights.

Alt. directs the video - tune in now.

