Kadhja Bonet Returns With The Captivating Single 'For You'

Back in 2015 LA singer and multi-instrumentalist Kadhja Bonet made a lasting impression on the music scene with her ‘Remember The Rain’. An immense talent, vocally and in song writing, Bonet has gracefully returned with the single 'For You'.

'For You' is Bonet’s first new solo material in over three years, since her 2018 ‘Childqueen’ album. The hypnotically gorgeous melodies, characteristic of the 33 year old, intwine with warm synths to create a personal ode. The heartfelt ‘For You’ expresses the idea of "showing up for yourself in any form that may take".

In a new direction for the artist, the ode at the core of ‘For You’ – to create space for oneself - reflects Bonet’s aim to “create something new for myself, not to overthink or be held onto a certain genre.” After a period of reflection away from creating music, Kadhja Bonet revealed that - “I began making music to get to know myself and fortify connections, and in many ways, I have derailed from that intention. I reflect on my last few years as a recording artist and see someone trying desperately to fit the mold, despite making music that does not. To be pretty, to be liked, to be relevant, good, or accepted."

In recent years – collaborations with Nicolas Godin, Free Nationals, Childish Gambino, SiR and Anderson.Paak have furthered Bonet’s well-deserved reputation as a talented singer and songwriter. But the release of ‘For You’, which resembles the return of her captivating musical presence and dream-like vocals, could not receiver a warmer welcome. We’re excited to see what will come next for the artist.

Words: Amelia Kelly

