Kadeem Tyrell Drops Soulful Summer Burner 'Let Me Know'

Kadeem Tyrell has shared new single 'Let Me Know'.

The soulful new cut sits on Kadeem's incoming EP, with 'As Time Goes By' landing tomorrow (June 16th).

A collaborative spirit, Kadeem works alongside the majestic Shae Universe and multi-hyphenate Geovarn on the new single.

Out now, 'Let Me Know' is a sultry throwback to those 90s R&B vibes, adding some UK grit into the mixture.

Reminiscent of those golden D'Angelo cuts, 'Let Me Know' is a sure-fire winner.

Intriguingly, Kadeem Tyrell also works for the Royal Mail as a postie - just check this out.

An artist who always delivers, tap in to 'Let Me Know' below.

- - -