Kacy & Clayton Conjure 'That Sweet Orchestra Sound'

Kacy & Clayton have a sound all of their own.

Sure, there are influences - folk-driven Americana, baroque pop, even the odd psychedelic outburst - but truly their approach to songwriting deserves a tag of its own.

A flurry of UK shows have sparked a cult following in this country, and its with genuine excitement that we share new of their next studio step.

New album 'Carrying On' lands on October 4th, with New West helping press a variety of different vinyl editions.

Perhaps the purest distillation yet of where Kacy & Clayton intend to take their music, it's a record that moves from the mystery of Bobbie Gentry to the Bakersfield sound, from West Coast psych-pop to Appalachian stomps.

'That Sweet Orchestra Sound' is a dazzling preview, with its lyrical harmonies joining to produce something genuinely magical.

We're able to share the new song, a piece that underlines how Kacy & Clayton are able to reach towards the timeless while delivering something highly individual.

Tune in now.

Kacy & Clayton will release new album 'Carrying On' on October 4th. Catch Kacy & Clayton at the following shows:

January

31 Low Mill The Band Room

February

1 Gateshead The Sage

4 Winchester The Railway Inn

5 Bristol The Mother's Ruin

6 Witney Fat Lil's

7 St. Davids City Hall

8 Coventry The Tin Music and Arts

9 Whitstable Whitstable Sessions Music Club

10 London The Victoria

