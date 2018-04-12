Kachina Partner With Afua On UKG Jammer 'Waiting For You'

Production group Kachina want to tap into something deeper.

Inspired by vintage house, R&B, and UK garage, the project allies this system heritage with an awareness of the power music can have.

As they pointed out recently: “We're writing music that isn't just functional party music; it's therapy using bass, rhythm, melody and harmony, we try to capture a spiritual sense of the world mixing our favourite dance styles with a tribal sound.”

New EP 'Eyes Of March' lands on March 20th - pre-order LINK - and it's led by UKG sizzler 'Waiting For You'. Afua steps in on vocals, and her velvet-soft approach is set against those slapping snares and bouncing garage rhythms.

Kachina comment:

“One for the Croydon Massive! ‘Waiting For You (feat. Afua)’ is a classic 2-step UK garage serenade with a late 90's flavoured Blue Orchid vibe! Afua's hypnotic R&B-flavoured lead vocals and powerful gospel harmonies are perfectly complimented by a simple but effective combination of classic UKG beats, sexy Rhodes and TLC style harps capturing that 90's vibe with all the usual window shaking sub-bass that define Kachina's sound and the expert mastering skills of Mark Royal aka T-Power.”

Tune in now.

