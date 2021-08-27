Kacey Musgraves Shares New Single 'justified'

Kacey Musgraves has shared her new single 'justified'.

The songwriter returns with new album 'star-crossed' on September 10th, which will be accompanied by a film of the same name.

New single 'justified' continues her journey, a song that deals with love, self-doubt, and identity.

Out now, 'justified' is supreme country-pop as only Kacey knows how, with its quiet reflection offsetting the lyrical uncertainty; "I hate you, then I love you / Then I change I mind..."

The softly hued video was shot by Bardia Zeinali, and it utilises excerpts from 'star-crossed : the film'.

Tune in now.

