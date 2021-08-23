Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album 'star-crossed'

Kacey Musgraves will release her new album 'star-crossed' on September 10th.

The country-pop icon is in a state of evolution, and this will be expressed across a multi-disciplinary project.

Her new album 'star-crossed' is out on September 10th, and was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this week across a three-week spell.

The 15 song album is a modern day tragedy, split into three acts; Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian return as co-producers and writers.

Out on September 10th, the title song is online now, along with news of a brand new short film.

Set to air on September 10th alongside the album release, the film was directed by Bardia Zeinali, stars Musgraves, and will be streamed exclusively via Paramount+.

So, check out a trailer below.

'star-crossed' track listing:

1. star-crossed

2. good wife

3. cherry blossom

4. simple times

5. if this was a movie..

6. justified

7. angel

8. breadwinner

9. camera roll

10. easier said

11. hookup scene

12. keep lookin’ up

13. what doesn’t kill me

14. there is a light

15. gracias a la vida

