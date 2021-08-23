Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album 'star-crossed'

It's out on September 10th...
23 · 08 · 2021

Kacey Musgraves will release her new album 'star-crossed' on September 10th.

The country-pop icon is in a state of evolution, and this will be expressed across a multi-disciplinary project.

Her new album 'star-crossed' is out on September 10th, and was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this week across a three-week spell.

The 15 song album is a modern day tragedy, split into three acts; Ian Fitchuk and Daniel Tashian return as co-producers and writers.

Out on September 10th, the title song is online now, along with news of a brand new short film.

Set to air on September 10th alongside the album release, the film was directed by Bardia Zeinali, stars Musgraves, and will be streamed exclusively via Paramount+.

So, check out a trailer below.

'star-crossed' track listing:

1. star-crossed
2. good wife
3. cherry blossom
4. simple times
5. if this was a movie..
6. justified
7. angel
8. breadwinner
9. camera roll
10. easier said
11. hookup scene
12. keep lookin’ up
13. what doesn’t kill me
14. there is a light
15. gracias a la vida

- - -

Kacey Musgraves
