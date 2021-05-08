KABBA's 'Rather Be Single' Grapples With Independence

UK artist KABBA returns with new track 'Rather Be Single'.

Arriving in this country at the age of eight, KABBA is deeply aware of her roots in Sierra Leone.

Perhaps it's this that gives her such an independent outlook - she's used to balancing different aspects of her life.

Rising to international prominence with her role on a Grammy nominated Duke Dumont banger, KABBA subsequently took control of her own career, and her own art.

Now proudly independent, KABBA applies this sensibility to every area of her life, including her romantic side.

New track 'Rather Be Single' is an afrobeats flavoured summer jam, one blessed with an instantly addictive chorus.

There's a highly personal meaning to the song, however, as she explains:

“I've literally been through the wringer, but I've come to the conclusion that it's best that I be by myself for some time and discover who I am and just love myself a little bit.”

Tune in now.

- - -