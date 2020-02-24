Kaash Paige Drops New Single 'Heartbreaker'

R&B riser Kaash Paige has shared her stellar new single 'Heartbreaker'.

The 18 year old Texas artist broke out last year, with her viral smash 'Love Songs' leaving a colossal impact.

Debut EP 'Parked Car Convos' is out now, with the prodigal teen - whose name stands for Kill All Arrogance Stop Hatred - entering 2020 with some new material.

Out now, 'Heartbreaker' is an ice cold piece of soulful songwriting, an R&B ballad with a street level edge.

The single comes equipped with a fantastic video, directed by Lonewolf and starring Kaash herself.

Tune in now.

