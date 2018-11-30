K Trap's 'Mask Off' Is Cut From A Different Cloth

2019 is offering a goldrush of fantastic rap talent in South London.

So it takes a lot to stand out. K-Trap most certainly does, though, with his confident creative stance applying fresh focus to the underground.

An artist who moves quickly, his new track 'Mask Off' - Slay Products (Nines, 67) - is one of his most instant, dynamic release yet.

The Myles Suave-directed visual is online now, and it seems to sum up what fans already know; namely, that K-Trap is working on a different level.

The rapper comments...

I made this song to highlight what's going on in drill at the moment and separate myself from other rappers that people may compare me to or think I am similar to.

I'm cut from a different cloth and have a whole different motive and purpose to this ting.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.