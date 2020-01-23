K Trap Blasts Back With 'Paid The Cost'

K Trap has shared his new single 'Paid The Cost'.

The South London artist is riding a wave of hype, recently collaborating with LD and Headie One.

Sparring with Krept and Konan on Top 20 hit 'I Spy', K Trap returns to solo duties on his emphatic new single.

Out now, 'Paid The Cost' is an emphatic, muscular return, one that pits trap, drill, and straight-up grime influences against one another.

A rock solid return, it underlines K Trap's ability, giving him the platform to cut loose and do his thing.

Tune in now.

Photography: Joel Smedley

