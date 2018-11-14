K Trap Announces New Mixtape 'No Magic'

K Trap will release his new mixtape 'No Magic' on June 28th.

The masked MC is at the centre of colossal underground hype, recently inking a deal with Black Butter.

New single 'Mask Off' is a phenomenon, and the full mixtape drops on Friday (June 28th).

Looking ahead, K Trap will play a full UK tour in September, opening in Newcastle on September 3rd.

Hitting Dublin for a one off Irish show, K Trap plays Birmingham, Manchester, Nottingham, and Brighton.

Ending in London's Oval Space on September 12th, tickets are on sale now.

Catch K Trap at the following shows:

September

3 Newcastle 02 Academy 2

5 Dublin 02 Academy 2

6 Manchester Club Academy

8 Birmingham Institute 2

9 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

10 Brighton The Haunt

12 London Oval Space

