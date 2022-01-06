K-Pop Stars aespa Share Surprise Single 'Illusion'

aespa have surprised fans with new single 'Illusion'.

The K-Pop stars enjoyed a helter-skelter 2021, including releases, awards, and millions upon millions of streams.

Upcoming mini-album 'Girls' cements their position at the very top, and it'll feature six songs from the four-piece.

'Lingo' and 'ICU' appear on the tracklist, alongside upcoming English language single 'Life's Too Short'.

New single 'Illusion' appears on the EP, a sparkling, hook-laden return that sits in a synth-pop lane. aespa sing on the chorus: “Follow me, Come and get illusion / 한입에 삼켜 널 Delicious / 아찔한 미끼로 Hook up / 관심을 먹고 Growing up...”

Tune in now.

- - -