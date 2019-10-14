K-Pop Star Sulli's Final TV Appearance Cancelled

K-Pop star Sulli's final TV appearance has been cancelled, it is reported.

A founding member of the group f(x), Sulli went on to enjoy an extensive solo career, as well as branching out successfully into TV and cinema.

Sulli joined Reply Night as co-host earlier this year, shooting a number of episodes alongside Shin Dong Yup, Kim Sook, and Kim Jong Min.

Tragically, Sulli was found dead at her apartment over the weekend, with news being confirmed by emergency services yesterday (October 14th).

As a result, the next episode of Reply Night has been cancelled, with broadcasters JTBC commenting:

"We express our deepest condolences about the sad news regarding Sulli, who appeared on 'Reply Night' as an MC. The broadcast scheduled for October 18 is canceled. May she rest in peace."

The format of Reply Night has led to a huge backlash from fans. Sulli has frequently spoke of the intrusive nature of fame, even live-casting a 10 minute video of herself crying last year.

Reply Night involves guests reading comments about themselves from social media - the opening episode featured Sulli reading such comments about herself.

According to reports , Sulli attempted to leave the show two months ago, citing her deepening depression.

