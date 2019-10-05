K-Pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead

K-Pop icon Goo Hara has been found dead at home in Seoul.

Police in South Korea have confirmed the news, while the cause of death is still under investigation.

Goo Hara had been open about her experiences with mental health, and was hospitalised following a suspected suicide attempt six months ago.

Only 28 years old, she first gained prominence as a member of Kara in 2008, before releasing her debut solo EP in 2015.

Goo Hara's final Instagram post was posted a few hours before she was found - it reads simply 'Good Night'.

Goo Hara is the second K-Pop star believed to have taken their own life in 2019 - her peer Sulli was found dead at her home a few weeks ago.

If you've been effected by this news - or simply wish to talk to someone - please contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.