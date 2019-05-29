K-Pop Star D.O. Enlists In South Korean Military

K-Pop star D.O. has enlisted in the South Korean military and will begin active service as a soldier in one month.

The star was born Doh Kyung-soo, but is better known as D.O. thanks to his role in colossal K-Pop outfit Exo.

The South Korean-Chinese group have enjoyed huge success, but D.O. will now put that behind him to service his country.

A note from SM Entertainment confirmed that he will become an active duty soldier in one month, beginning on July 1st.

D.O. shared a note with fans:

Hello, this is D.O. of EXO.

EXO-Ls, the sudden news must have been surprising for everyone right?

I wanted to first share the news [with you], so I have a heavy heart because I feel like it’s a little late. I’m posting this letter because I wanted to let you know that as much as this decision was made after lots of consideration, I will return [after serving] healthily and safely.

I sincerely thank EXO-Ls, who are always supportive, and I hope that everyone will always be healthy and have [days] that are filled with things that make you laugh. I will carefully serve and return to greet you all with a healthy image.

The location of D.O.'s posting will be kept under wraps.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.