K-Pop Icon CL Drops Solo Cut 'Spicy'

K-Pop icon CL returns with new solo cut 'Spicy'.

The Korean artist rocketed to fame while still a teenager, the most prominent face in the electrifying group 2NE1.

Since then, she's developed a solo voice, one that she will explore on her latest era.

Fresh project 'ALPHA' lands in October, and it's spear-headed by CL's brand new single.

Out now, 'Spicy' lives up to its name - unrelenting trap-leaning beats set against hyper-pop tendencies, it's a dynamic future-pop bulldozer.

The final verdict is best left to CL...

“’SPICY’ is classically CL, following ‘The Baddest Female,’ ‘Hello Bitches,’ even ‘Menboong/ MTBD’. It’s a song that celebrates just being yourself. For me, being Korean, being Asian… I’m celebrating all that, and that attitude. Just being myself. And I’m so honoured to have John Malkovich on the song talking about energy, power and chemistry!”

Photo Credit: Very Cherry

