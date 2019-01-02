K. Leimer's 'Weather On The Fen' Is Rooted To A Sense Of Place

K. Leimer has been writing and releasing music for four decades now, developing a singular, masterful catalogue.

The musician's 20th solo album is incoming via First Terrace Records, and it lands at a hugely important time for our society, and our planet as a whole.

An attempt to override authoritarian viewpoints, K. Leimer throws himself into action on new album 'Irrational Overcast', with his creative positivity billowing out in fresh directions.

He comments: "Authoritarian ideas that have persisted somewhere in the depths of human nature for millennia have resurfaced at a crucial moment for the environments we all inhabit — natural, cultural, intellectual and economic. The power and influence of this ideology will again prove catastrophic, as it already has for many people in many parts of the world."

K. Leimer adds: "I do not profess that music — especially an experimental, lyric-free music — can change or influence such circumstances. But this is the context in which we now live, and this has shaped the music of Irrational Overcast — a coping mechanism for living under clouds of baseless beliefs and simplistic ideologies that disfigure and stifle what is an admittedly difficult though really quite lovely world."

New song 'Weather On The Fen' airs first on Clash, an evocative piece of composition that fuses digital elements with some organic facets.

He explains: "'Weather On The Fen' is an effort to express a sense of place, connected to a long history of sonic representations of the environment. Touchstones range from Klaus Schulze’s 'Gewitter' to Robert Henke’s 'Studies For Thunder' to Steve Peters’ 'Here-ings'."

K. Leimer will release new album 'Irrational Overcast' on July 5th - order LINK.

Photo Credit: Jeff Corwin

