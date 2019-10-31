JVCK JAMES Returns With Smooth New Single 'OVERSEAS'

East London R&B artist JVCK JAMES released new song ‘OVERSEAS.’

The track is the perfect isolation jam, as it tells the story of struggling with a long-distance relationship. James decided to share the single during lockdown because everyone can relate to not being able to see and hold their family and friends.

JVCK JAMES elaborated in a statement: “I know everyone can definitely relate to not being able to physically hold onto your loved ones right now, but I guess thanks to technology we can still keep those relationships alive.”

The track is smooth and vibrant, blending together beautiful basslines with James’ luscious vocals. The layering of JAMES’ voice brings a soulful texture to the tune, making it easy to listen to on repeat.#

‘Overseas’ is the first sign of new music since his 2019 EP ‘Detour.’ The EP was produced by longtime collaborator Scribz Riley (H.E.R, Khalid), who also produced the latest single.

Working with artists and producers like Nosa Apollo, Maestro ‘The Baker,’ and Jordan Riley helped put James on the map as R&B’s ones to watch.

Listen to the track now.

Words: Caroline Edwards

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.