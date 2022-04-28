JVCK JAMES Releases New Project 'ON THE ROCKS'

R&B force JVCK JAMES has shared his new project 'ON THE ROCKS' in full.

The songwriter has been teasing the project for weeks now, sharing a flurry of new tracks.

Now online in full, 'ON THE ROCKS' adds another aspect to his arc, focusing on love, lust, and learning to place your feelings at the centre.

He comments...

'ON THE ROCKS' is a journey through the different emotions of falling for someone in your early 20’s (Generation Z). When sex is so accessible it’s hard to differentiate the blurred line between love and lust. However, there comes a point where temporary love is not an option anymore.

New single 'Hennessy Tears' was the final preview, a 'luxe offering that showcases JVCK JAMES at his most alluring.

Tune in now.

