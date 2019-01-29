Justin Wright's 'Drone I - Meditation' Is Superbly Relaxing

Montreal based cellist and composer Justin Wright has a unique emotional feel in his work.

Constantly in demand, he's performed with the likes of Colin Stetson, Hauschka, and the late Jóhann Jóhannsson.

Focussing on his work as a composer, Justin Wright assembled a hand-picked menagerie of musicians for recording sessions late last year.

Using a quartet of violin, viola, cello and double bass, the sessions took place in the historic Rolston Hall at the Banff Centre, in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.

It's tempting to say the results carry a little of the location's atmosphere in the finished product, with it's slow-moving gaze and meditative qualities apparent throughout.

'Music For Staying Warm' will be released on March 1st - pre-order LINK - and we're able to preview the release with something new.

'Drone I - Meditation' unfolds at a glacial pace, absorbing each note in turn, a slow-moving piece of organic majesty.

He explains: "Drone I, like the other drone tracks on the album, features ultra-simple melodies with simple rules, that are designed to intersect to create incidental phrases. In many ways, these pieces were the most challenging to write, because when you’re limiting yourself to, say, three notes in the cello part, you better make sure they’re the absolute perfect three notes!"

"With 'Drone I', the goal was to evoke a sort of pat-on-the-back 'hey, things are going to be OK' sentiment by using patterns that, when they intersect, are constantly resolving themselves."

Tune in now.

