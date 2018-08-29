Justin Vernon On His Eminem Collaboration: "We Are Gonna Kill This Track"

Eminem dropped surprise album 'Kamikaze' a few hours ago and the shockwaves are still reverberating.

An album packed with controversy, the rapper takes aim at a host of younger MCs, including Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

'Fall' features a Tyler, The Creator diss, with Eminem rapping: "Tyler create nothing, I see why you call yourself a faggot, bitch..."

The word 'faggot' is bleeped out, but nonetheless it does see Eminem returning to homophobic language, long held as a central fault in his work.

Justin Vernon appears on the song, and with controversy raging the songwriting explained a little about his involvement - or lack of it - in the track's creation:

Was not in the studio for the Eminem track... came from a session with BJ Burton and Mike Will. Not a fan of the message, it’s tired. Asked them to change the track, wouldn’t do it. Thanks for listening to BRM https://t.co/E0wmt732ty — blobtower (@blobtower) August 31, 2018

As the debate continued he seemed to backtrack a little, before finally asserting "we are gonna kill this track..."

Eminem is one of the best rappers of all time , there is no doubt. I have and will respect that. Tho, this is not the time to criticize Youth, it’s the time to listen. To act. It is certainly not the time for slurs. Wish they would have listened when we asked them to change it — blobtower (@blobtower) August 31, 2018

I was wrong and we are gonna kill this track — blobtower (@blobtower) August 31, 2018

