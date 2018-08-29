Justin Vernon On His Eminem Collaboration: "We Are Gonna Kill This Track"

'Fall' includes a Tyler, The Creator diss...
Robin Murray
News
31 · 08 · 2018
'Kamikaze'

Robin Murray / / 31 · 08 · 2018
0

Eminem dropped surprise album 'Kamikaze' a few hours ago and the shockwaves are still reverberating.

An album packed with controversy, the rapper takes aim at a host of younger MCs, including Lil Yachty, Machine Gun Kelly, and more.

'Fall' features a Tyler, The Creator diss, with Eminem rapping: "Tyler create nothing, I see why you call yourself a faggot, bitch..."

The word 'faggot' is bleeped out, but nonetheless it does see Eminem returning to homophobic language, long held as a central fault in his work.

Justin Vernon appears on the song, and with controversy raging the songwriting explained a little about his involvement - or lack of it - in the track's creation:

As the debate continued he seemed to backtrack a little, before finally asserting "we are gonna kill this track..."

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Eminem
Justin Vernon
-

Follow Clash: