Justin Timberlake Links With SZA On 'The Other Side'

SZA and Justin Timberlake unite on bold new single 'The Other Side'.

The release is part of the soundtrack from Trolls World Tour, a new animated venture Justin Timberlake is starring in.

Executive producing the soundtrack alongside his acting duties, Justin has pulled out all the stops.

'The Other Side' is a playful new R&B jam, with its elastic production recalling the rather-more-innocent side of M*chael J*ckson.

SZA is the perfect foil, while the coy video pits the two against one another preening for the camera in some eye-catching outfits.

SZA comments: “I was so thrilled to be invited to participate in this project with Justin. The creative process of working with him and the team was filled with such excitement. It’s an energy you can feel in both the song and music video.”

Tune in now.

The full soundtrack for Trolls World Tour lands on March 13th.

