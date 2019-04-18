Justin Bieber's 'Yummy' Is A Fresh Start

After a near five-year hiatus from music, Justin Bieber has released a solo track to kick start the New Year, ‘Yummy’.

Justin Bieber was featured on two of the hottest singles of summer ’17 and ’18, both of which were produced by DJ Khaled. ‘I’m The One’ (2017) also made room for Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne, while ‘No Brainer’ (2018) boasted Quavo and Chance the Rapper. Dominating both summer periods, Justin Bieber then took a break from solo duties, but made sure the mass media still knew that he was capable of making incredible music.

The last studio album that fans received from Justin Bieber was ‘Purpose’ (2015), which showed us a mature sound that we hadn’t heard from the pop star before. Having been under the glare of the limelight since he was 12, he is extremely unique in his creative direction and has often faced public criticism.

‘Purpose’ was the first album in which the mass media started to take the superstar seriously, with mature topics being revealed, a new sense of discovery and a completely different approach to the sound he was creating. It was extraordinary to see.

‘Yummy’ is the title of his brand new single, believed to be the lead track for the new project teased in his trailer for the YouTube Originals docu-series, Justin Bieber: Seasons. The docu-series aims to give us an understanding into why Justin Bieber took such a long hiatus from music and touring.

A look into his life, his re-discovery, and his new mindset towards life and music, Seasons will also give us a glimpse into his marriage with model Hailey Bieber, and their life together. The popstar has also revealed that her will be touring North America between May-September (UK dates have not yet been revealed), but with no date as to when his new album will be released, it’s hard to distinguish whether it will be an international tour or solely the United States.

2020 it shaping up to be the year that the Canadian pop star makes his comeback in music. Repeated plays of ‘Yummy’ reveal the clear difference in direction that Justin Bieber is forging, matching lyrics with a clearly playful undertone against a mix of heartfilled verses inspired by his wife Hailey Bieber.

‘Yummy’ sounds like a mixture of a trap/pop song, jumping between mellow to heavy bass, while having the vocals and catchiness of a future pop classic. It’s a new sound for the young artist, and one many fans - including this writer - want to hear more of.

Words: Ramy Abou-Setta

