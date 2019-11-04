Justin Bieber's Stadium Tour Downgraded Due To Coronavirus

Justin Bieber has reportedly downgraded his stadium tour due to coronavirus.

The pop icon was set to play a full North American tour this summer, but fears around coronavirus have hit the live sector hard.

SXSW was forced to pull the plug on this year's instalment, while widespread speculation surrounds the fate of Coachella.

Justin Bieber has seemingly been forced to downgrade his stadium tour, exchanging these venues for arenas.

TMZ reports that sluggish ticket sales have prompted the move, affecting shows from Denver to Detroit.

Justin Bieber has yet to comment publicly on the move.

