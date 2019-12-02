Justin Bieber Looks Back On His Rise To Fame

Justin Bieber has shared an emotional new post looking back on his rise to fame.

A child star whose international success spawned one of the first internet-led fan armies, Justin Bieber released his debut EP 'My World' 11 years ago.

Looking back on this moment, the Canadian born artist has shared a reflective new Instagram post, decrying some of his previous actions while permitting new-found wisdom to shine through.

Discussing his explosive rise, he reflected: "My whole world was flipped on its head. I went from a 13 year old boy from a small town to being praised left and right by the world with millions saying how much they loved me and how great I was."

Becoming something of a tabloid bete noire as his teens progressed, Justin Bieber explained:

"By 20 I made every bad decision you could have thought of. And went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged and hated person in the world."

He continued: "I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships... I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and resentlful."

The singer attributes his new-found balance to his marriage, praising supermodel Hailey Bieber (formerly Baldwin) and her role in his life.

It's an insightful post from a key figure in the development of 21st century pop - plus, he's a former Clash cover star , so there's that, too.

