Justin Bieber Links With Don Toliver On 'Honest'

Justin Bieber and Don Toliver link up on new single 'Honest'.

It's the pop icon's first full official single since 'Ghost', the grand finale to his multi-platinum album experience 'Justice'.

Teasing fans with 'I Feel Funny' this week, Bieber now serves out the main course alongside its neat video.

'Honest' is a pulsating return, with the pop icon sparring alongside rap hero Don Toliver.

Cole Bennett shoots the video, and it's high-octane approach matches the pumped up track. Justin Bieber and Don Toliver chase each other on sno-mobiles, the woods racing past as the song pivots from beat to beat.

A breakneck experience, you can check it out below.

