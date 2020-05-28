Justin Bieber, Chance The Rapper Share 'Holy'

Justin Bieber has shared his new single 'Holy'.

The new single was trailed on socials, and features a show-stopping turn from Chance the Rapper.

Out now, the single comes equipped with a blockbuster video that seems to contain a few visual nods to James Dean's role in East Of Eden.

Co-star Ryan Driver has a Bieber connection - many moons ago, she won a singing contest, and the prize was a trip to the LA premiere of the film Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.