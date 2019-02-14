Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To UFC Fight

And Conor McGregor wants to host...
Robin Murray
News
10 · 06 · 2019

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 10 · 06 · 2019
0

Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC rules fight.

The pop icon has been working on new material, but seemingly wants to flex that studio energy in the ring.

Firing up Twitter, Justin Bieber threw down the gauntlet to Hollywood star Tom Cruise, and tagged UFC president Dana White to show he's serious.

Tom Cruise has yet to reply.

So, could it happen? Probably not, but Conor McGregor wants in if it does...

Let's hope Biebs doesn't invite Drake into his pre-fight party...

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Justin Bieber
-

Follow Clash:

Read this next