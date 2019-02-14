Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise To UFC Fight

Justin Bieber has challenged Tom Cruise to a UFC rules fight.

The pop icon has been working on new material, but seemingly wants to flex that studio energy in the ring.

Firing up Twitter, Justin Bieber threw down the gauntlet to Hollywood star Tom Cruise, and tagged UFC president Dana White to show he's serious.

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Tom Cruise has yet to reply.

So, could it happen? Probably not, but Conor McGregor wants in if it does...

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

Let's hope Biebs doesn't invite Drake into his pre-fight party...

