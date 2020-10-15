Justin Bieber, benny blanco Unite On 'Lonely'

Justin Bieber and benny blanco unite on new single 'Lonely'.

Pop icon Justin Bieber has a habit of unleashing colossal, energy-fuelled singles, but he can drop the tempo when it's needed.

Linking with benny blanco, the pair spin an emotional tale of allowing your emotions to come to the surface, recognising your own isolation.

It's a theme that is all too apt for 2020, and it comes with production from blanco himself and FINNEAS.

“benny and Finneas are both extraordinary writers, and it’s been amazing collaborating with them on ‘Lonely’” says Bieber. “To be honest, the finished song is tough for me to listen to, considering how hard it was to get through some of those chapters. Hopefully telling this story will encourage others to vocalize what they are going through.”

Jake Schreier directs the video, and it's a moving watch, one that opens with a lonely child sobbing in front of a mirror.

“I’m so happy this song is coming out because not only is it personal to Justin, me and Finneas but we all get f***ing lonely sometimes and everyone is always trying to play Superman and suppress their feelings and be strong all the time but it’s OK to take your cape off and use it as a big f***ing tissue when you need to,” says blanco.

Tune in now.

