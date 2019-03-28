Justin Bieber Announces New Single 'Yummy'

Justin Bieber has launched plans for new single 'Yummy'.

The pop icon is back, putting aside recent introspective to focus on music once more.

New single 'Yummy' lands on January 3rd, with much more to follow in 2020.

A full docu-series on Bieber is in the works, which will land on December 31st.

In a preview comments, the pop star says his new album will be "different" as he reflects:

“As humans we are imperfect, my past, my mistakes, all the things I’ve been through, I believe I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me...”

Tune in now.

