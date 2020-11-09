Just Wondering's 'Drive' Is A Blast Of Fun

Dublin trio Just Wondering have shared their new single 'Drive' in full.

The group hinges on friendship, with the three-piece - Wale Akande, Jack O’Shaughnessy and Adam Redmond - having grown up together.

Throwing ideas around in each other's rooms, they've absorbed all kinds of music over the years, from underground rap through to blistering club-focussed electronics.

New single 'Drive' brings these elements together, a buoyant, upbeat, and ultra-catchy offering.

Succinct, punchy, and deliciously infectious, it's all about “getting where you wanna be, in a car you can’t afford...”

Simple and fun, it's a precocious statement from the Dublin risers - tune in now.

Photo Credit: Erica Coburn

