Just Mustard's New Single 'Mirrors' Bristles With Venomous Beauty

Just Mustard have shared their new single 'Mirrors'.

The band's new album 'Heart Under' is out on May 27th, and it further teases out the light-shade dichotomy in their music.

Returning with the ragged industrial noise of 'Still', the Irish band have just released a brand new single.

'Mirrors' moves between glass-like shards of brutal sonics and rather more serene, beatific melodies in the vocal.

A whispered incantation, 'Mirrors' glistens with venomous beauty. Guitarist and ‘Mirrors’ co-vocalist David Noonan says of the single:

“‘Mirrors’ was one of the final songs to be written for Heart Under, the lyrics and music arrived together in what felt like one moment and we wanted to keep the feeling of one thought or moment constant throughout the song”.

Tune in now.

Catch Just Mustard at the following shows:

May

27 London Rough Trade East (in-store)

30 Brighton Resident (in-store)

31 Bristol Rough Trade (in-store)

June

1 Nottingham Rough Trade (in-store)

2 Leeds Jumbo Records (in-store)

20 Kingston upon Thames Banquet @ The Fighting Cocks (out-store)

Photo Credit: Olof Grind

- - -