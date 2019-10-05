Just Mustard Share Brooding New Opus 'October'

Just Mustard have shared their brooding new song 'October' - tune in now.

The release is part of a split 12 inch, with the Irish band matching previously unveiled cut 'Frank' alongside 'October'.

New release 'October' epitomises the band's light / dark dichotomy, with the supple shoegaze influences in the opening section recalling Slowdive at their heavenly best.

The grinding, almost industrial guitars then shatter this, before driving to an epic, brooding finish.

An exceptional return from the band, it comes as Just Mustard prepare to support The Cure at a special show in Belfast before flying out to Primavera.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.