Just Mustard Return With Epic New Single 'I Am You'

Just Mustard have shared their new single 'I Am You'.

The Irish group have been working on new material, with an album seemingly on the horizon.

Recently sharing their Live In Dreams performance film - shot in their native Dundalk - Just Mustard are now ready to release something new.

'I Am You' is an epic return, the perfect union of light and shade; Katie Ball's whispered vocals have an eerie quality, while the noise-drenched background verges on the industrial.

Produced by the band themselves at Attica Studios in Donegal, it's a fantastic forward step from Just Mustard.

Looking ahead, the band will complete an Irish tour in January, before supporting Fontaines DC on their mainland European jaunt.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Megan Doherty

- - -