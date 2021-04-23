Just 50 Vinyl Copies Of This Leon Vynehall LP Will Be Sent To Record Shops

Leon Vynehall will place an incredibly rare set of vinyl records on sale this week.

The producer's new album 'Rare, Forever' is out on April 30th, and in keeping with the title he's whipped up some vinyl goodies.

A limited edition black label testing pressing edition of 'Rare, Forever' is being lined up, with each copy being signed, numbered, and screen printed by Vynehall himself.

Only 50 copies are being pressed, available via a select batch of record shops across the globe - available on a strictly one per customer basis, of course.

Out this week, keep an eye on social media... oh, and you'd best be quick!

'Rare, Forever' goes on general release from April 30th.

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.