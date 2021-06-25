Jupiter Grey's 'Is It Ever The Same' Thinks Outside The Box

London talent Jupiter Grey has shared his new single 'Is It Ever The Same'.

The single is out now, and it leads into the polymath's incoming album 'Fires On The Moon'.

An artist who leans into his 80s influences, Jupiter Grey's experimental take on R&B utilises differing aspects.

Lyrically, 'Is It Ever The Same' deals with an affair, and the lingering sense of betrayal that can result.

He says the song "is about being in a relationship and thinking you found the one, only for a betrayal to happen that causes you to rethink the whole existence of the relationship. Honesty in a relationship is key, so once that's been broken, your foundation is destroyed."

Searching for inner strength, 'Is It Ever The Same' is Jupiter Grey at his most open.

