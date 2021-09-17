JUNG's 'Somebody Like You' Resonates With Yearning

Swedish duo JUNG return with new single 'Somebody Like You'.

The pair unite digi-pop elements with classic songwriting, crafting something special in the process.

New EP 'She' illustrates their artistry, and it's set to be released on October 29th.

Before then, however, JUNG are able to share a new preview, something that contains the drive of Springsteen and the synth-pop colour of Robyn.

'Somebody Like You' is about regaining some positive energy, reclaiming that essential spark for your life, and for your relationships.

The thrust of the E Street Band lingers under their songwriting, but the song could only come from those two Swedish pop rebels.

JUNG comment: “‘Somebody Like You’ is about trying to find the spark again. We humans tend to start taking things for granted as soon as we get used to a situation. It’s a dangerous thing, getting too comfortable. Whether you are in a long term relationship, just got your first child or in a long-distance relationship, it’s easy to slip away from each other and start losing the grip.”

