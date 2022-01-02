Junglepussy Launches New 'Jp5000' Project

Brooklyn extrovert Junglepussy will release new project 'Jp5000' on February 4th.

Out in just a few days, it contains a trimmed down five tracks which boast a plethora of ideas.

Suzi Analogue works on production, alongside creative polymath Tokimonsta and Nick Hakim.

Said to be more introspective in tone than her previous work, Junglepussy has shared new cut 'Critiqua' ahead of release.

Nuanced and highly textured, 'Critiqua' finds the Brooklyn aesthete pivoting once more.

Photo Credit: Caity Arthur

