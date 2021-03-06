Jungle Share New Heater 'Talk About It'

London production team Jungle return with new club roller 'Talk About It'.

The band's third album 'Loving In Stereo' is incoming, and it ranks as one of their most complete documents to date.

A project that spans the gamut of club culture, the album has just spawned a new single.

'Talk About It' finds Jungle working alongside Inflo - whose credits include Little Simz and Cleo Sol - and it's an overwhelming success.

Leaning on 90s influences - those Blue Note sessions when jungle morphed into drum 'n' bass - it packs a tonne of energy into the breakbeat-infused construction.

Jungle comment...

"'Talk About It' is the second single from our 3rd LP Loving In Stereo and it definitely gives listeners another taste of the energy we’ve delivered on this album. The bass riff and drum break were recorded very early on during the process of making this record and it was one of the songs where we really bottled the essence of the idea from very early on and not over-work it."

"The video is high energy and was one of the last we shot during the week of filming. You can see that the dancers are at their limit and that gives an incredible atmosphere to the performances."

Tune in now.

Jungle will release new album 'Loving In Stereo' on August 13th.

Photo Credit: Filmawi