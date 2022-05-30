Jungle Share Double-Drop 'Good Times' / 'Problemz'

Jungle have shared new double-drop 'Good Times' / 'Problemz'.

The production team released their Top 5 record 'Loving In Stereo' last year, and then swiftly went back into the studio.

Immersing themselves in West London's Metropolis Studios, Jungle set about entering a fresh creative realm.

New single 'Good Times' has a soulful appeal, while its counterpart 'Problemz' has a slightly edgier, introverted turn.

J and T have shared the tracks in full, alongside a short film which eases you into their next chapter.

With Jungle set to support Billie Eilish at her epic arena tour dates, it's going to be a massive summer for the duo.

Check out below.

